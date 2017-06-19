Baron Corbin is our current Mr. Money In the Bank after winning the main event of tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Other participants were WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura, who Corbin attacked during his entrance. Nakamura spent most of the match in the back but made a big comeback towards the end.

Corbin now has one year to cash-in his contract for a WWE Title shot.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s MITB main event:

With @ShinsukeN taken out by @BaronCorbinWWE, this match is UNDERWAY! Who will become Mr. Money in the Bank? #MITB pic.twitter.com/RqPG7ekL1g — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

NO SURPRISE that it's @FightOwensFight who gets the worst of this as @iLikeSamiZayn doesn't hesitate to put it all on the line! #MITB pic.twitter.com/sJ0rJyBRle — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

When the 🐺 @BaronCorbinWWE has a ladder in his hands, the danger factor escalates QUICKLY! #MITB pic.twitter.com/JmH81Di8fI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

What on 🌎 is @FightOwensFight capable of with a ladder in hand? #MITB pic.twitter.com/00Ld6XYBtN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

The #ShowOff @HEELZiggler sees himself at the top of the ladder grabbing that briefcase to end this match… #MITB pic.twitter.com/aIPD9obd0t — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017