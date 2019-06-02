Former WWE Superstar Batista recently appeared at the Denver Pop Culture Con 2019. The ‘Animal’ revealed during a panel that he was struggling following his departure from WWE in 2011.

“I wanted to pursue acting because I found out how bad I was at it,” Batista stated comically. Batista said that he “was horrible. I was with WWE at the time and I went and did a film. All I wanted to do was wrestle. I loved wrestling, I was obsessed with wrestling, I went in to do a film as a favor for a friend and I realized I was horrible. [WWE] wouldn’t let me do anything outside the company. I was stuck within the company wrestling and I wanted to pursue acting. They said, ‘Sorry we need you here. We need you on the shows’. And I said, ‘Well if you’re not going to let me pursue something I’m really passionate about, then I’m going to leave’.”

Batista elaborated further, saying that “about eight months later I walked out the door and they didn’t think I was going to. I walked out on top, I was very comfortable. I was making a very good living and I walked out. Then I starved for three years. I went broke and lost everything, I couldn’t get a job. I said, ‘I will never go back to wrestling until I prove what I set out to prove that I could make it as an actor’.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

