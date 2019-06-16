Former WWE Superstar Batista recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to promote his upcoming Stuber film. He also spoke about AEW, his retirement, and match with Triple H at WrestleMania.

Batista had some interesting comments on AEW, saying that they are not legitimate competition to WWE. “I don’t see it as legitimate competition,” Batista stated. “I see it as competition, which is great, there should always be competition but until they actually produce one of their own major stars. Until they have a production that is as big as WWE. I mean WWE already has the next three generations of superstars because they have NXT camps all over the world now, they’re so far ahead of the game that I don’t see any real competition. Not even close.”

You can check out the full interview below: