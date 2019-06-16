Former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Batista recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Sheet on a variety of topics. One of the more intriguing elements of the interview was Batista discussing his involvement creatively for his final match against Triple H. The bout took place earlier this year at WrestleMania.

“The reason is, I said I want to go back, and I want to tease the thing with me and Triple H,” Batista stated. “Because I want to know if people are still interested. Because it had been so far removed and it has been so many years since our rivalry. I didn’t know if people would care anymore.”

Smackdown 1000 Tease

Batista mentioned the tease for the feud from Smackdown 1000. “We teased it and it went over great. As I was leaving, and Hunter knows I’ve wanted this match at Mania for years to end my career — I wouldn’t officially retire or even consider going into the Hall of Fame until I had this match to close out my career — but as I was leaving Hunter goes, ‘get in shape, motherf*cker.’ And I was like ‘alright, it’s on!'”

Creative Involvement

‘The Animal’ then discussed his creative involvement in the angle. “I was completely involved. I didn’t want to go back as early as I did. They wanted me to come back to Atlanta for Ric’s 70th (birthday celebration). I thought it was too early. I said, ‘If I come back this early, what are we going to do?’ The last time I came back, they had all these weeks where they didn’t know what they wanted me to do, sent me out and I just regurgitated the same old crap. Then the people booed and they just s–t all over it. And it deserved that because it was horrible.”

Batista elaborated further; “I said, ‘if I come back early, we got to have a plan.’ It wasn’t the plan we ended up using. They wanted us to have a beef in the ring. It was between Hunter and I. I felt if I was out there, it would be watered down. We ended up doing what we did. The whole time I’m thinking ‘God, I just hope Ric is okay.'”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

