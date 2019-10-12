WWE Superstar Bayley appeared on Smackdown last night with some major changes to her character. Bayley took on Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship and won the belt on the night.

When Bayley appeared she had a new haircut, gear and attitude. The former ‘Hugger’ took a weapon to the inflatable tube men that have been a huge part of her presentation since her time on the main roster.

You can check out some of the videos and images below to see how WWE have changed Bayley’s look.

"If I'm a bad person, you don't like me

Well, I guess I'll make my own way

It's a circle, a mean cycle

I can't excite you anymore."@paramore @yelyahwilliams @itsBayleyWWE #AndNew #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fQ1OlIHrSN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 12, 2019

