There were reports around WrestleMania time that Bayley and Sasha Banks were throwing a ‘temper tantrum’ backstage in the locker room. The duo lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the show and the reports indicated that they were less than happy.

The reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion recently spoke to the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast about the rumors. “We read all the stupid rumors and it’s ridiculous. There’s no proof of it and it’s people just spreading these rumors because they want to talk, they want something to start up,” Bayley stated. “We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show.”

