WWE’s NXT brand invaded Friday Night SmackDown in vicious fashion when several of the Wednesday night show’s top stars attacked the blue brand’s Superstars.

Triple H appeared alongside the NXT Superstars at the end of the show and declared that the war was on. Former NXT Superstar and Women’s Champion Bayley tweeted a message to the NXT roster, claiming that “he’ll [Triple H] turn his back on every single one of you too someday.”

One half of the reigning WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Scott Dawson, replied to the tweet, saying “yah. I remember when he liked us.” Alexa Bliss commented, saying “at least he liked you [laughing emoji].”

Dawson then replied back, joking “that was back when me and dash were good and having MOTY. We’ve lost our touch and aren’t as good as we used to be.”

