WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be defending her Championship this Sunday at SummerSlam. Lynch is regarded as one of the ‘Four Horsewomen of NXT’ alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Banks recently left WWE and has not been seen on television since WrestleMania. Sasha and Bayley lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships back in April.

Lynch has now taken some shots at Banks. Speaking to Sky Sports, Lynch said of Banks “yeah, [I would be interested in facing her] if Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t just get her jacket – and she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey – then I would love to face her.”

Becky also said that Banks couldn’t take losing. “Unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the [WWE Women’s] Tag Team Championships and she was gone. She was gone! Some people can’t hack losing – they can’t step up. They can’t realize that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, and it’s a chance to grow.”

There’s no news on if Sasha will be returning to WWE this Sunday.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription