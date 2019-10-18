WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is celebrating one year on from the start of her incredible rise in WWE. Lynch’s ‘The Man’ gimmick helped solidify her position as a top tier talent to the fans and it started exactly one year ago today.

Lynch wrote the following on Twitter to celebrate the ‘maniverssary.’ “One year ago today I said the words, ‘I am The Man’ and it started the greatest 12 month ascent in WWE history. I was trying to turn on you, but you wouldn’t let me. You were all right. Thank you,” Lynch wrote.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here