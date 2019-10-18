WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is celebrating one year on from the start of her incredible rise in WWE. Lynch’s ‘The Man’ gimmick helped solidify her position as a top tier talent to the fans and it started exactly one year ago today.

Lynch wrote the following on Twitter to celebrate the ‘maniverssary.’ “One year ago today I said the words, ‘I am The Man’ and it started the greatest 12 month ascent in WWE history. I was trying to turn on you, but you wouldn’t let me. You were all right. Thank you,” Lynch wrote.

One year ago today I said the words, “I am The Man” and it started the greatest 12 month ascent in WWE history. I was trying to turn on you, but you wouldn’t let me. You were all right. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/oquxwDQoJ1 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 18, 2019

