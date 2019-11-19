WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sarah Schreiber following this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Lynch and Charlotte Flair had defeated The IIconics earlier that night in a tag team match. During the interview Lynch had some interesting comments on the upcoming Survivor Series PPV event.

“I don’t give a bollocks about brand supremacy”

“Well, I started off the night by calling her out,” Lynch stated. “I said, Shayna Baszler, I also said Bayley, if you’re in this building, come face me champion to champion. Obviously she didn’t have the courage to face me then. I’m not surprised, the two of them, Bayley and Shayna, they’ve both been going back and forth about whose brand’s better. I don’t give a bollocks about brand supremacy. The brands, they don’t care about us. Like, I don’t understand why this is a thing. If they want to come after me, come after me because I am the pinnacle, not just of women’s wrestling, just wrestling in general. Come after me for the right reasons. And I’ve proved it, I’ve proved I am the one to beat because both of them keep trying to sneak attack me – left, right and center. I have proved that I am worth their time, but they are not worthy of mine. So, if they want to topple me, good… bring the fight on Sunday.”

