RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this morning to mark the milestone of 5 years since her WWE debut.

Lynch wrote, “It’s been 5 years since I debuted. 5 years of looking for ways to break through and not asking permission. For those who’ve supported me, thank you. For the others, it’s been fun to watch your heads exploding”

The Man signed to work the WWE NXT brand back in April 2013, then debuted on TV in June 2014 with a win over Summer Rae. She came to WWE’s main roster in July 2015. Lynch is scheduled to team with her boyfriend, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a “Winners Take All” match at the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

