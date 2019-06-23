WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on Brian Koppleman’s and she discussed the trials and tribulations of her career thus far. One of the more interesting aspects of the interview centred around Lynch describing how she used to ‘beg’ to get a shot in-ring whilst in developmental/NXT.

“I had to beg to be put in a match,” Lynch confirmed. “When I went down there, I had no confidence. I humbled myself almost to a fault. Sara Del Ray was the trainer and I had wrestled her in Japan, and I didn’t want her thinking I was full of myself or better than anybody. I mind fuc*ed myself. I couldn’t even lock up.”

Lynch elaborated further, talking about how different NXT was at that time to how it is now. “NXT wasn’t what it is now. You were constantly scared of losing your job. Everyone was a minute away from being fired. One wrong move, one wrong promo, one wrong thing said, everyone was walking on eggshells. Which isn’t a bad thing, but I was losing sleep because I wanted it so bad. There were girls that had never wrestled before getting on the shows before me. I remember going into Bill DeMott and begging him please let me just prove I can connect to the audience.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription