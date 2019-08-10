WWE has released the latest episode in Becky Lynch’s ‘SummerSlam Diary.’ The video shows ‘The Man’ training for her upcoming bout against Natalya on Sunday at SummerSlam. Lynch will be defending her RAW Women’s Championship against the Canadian native in Toronto on PPV. The video also contains footage of Lynch making appearances and appearing at Thursday’s Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees MLB game.

“The only thing that’s gotten to me is Nattie thinking that I wouldn’t come after her. After all she’s done. After attacking me from behind. And I don’t care if that entire arena is booing me. I don’t care if this entire country (Canada) is booing me. I don’t care. That title is the most important thing to me. So she can have her army of Canadians behind her, she can have her whole entire family here. None of that is gonna matter. She’s tapping out to me on Sunday.”

The full card for Summerslam is currently as follows:

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

*If you use any of the quotes in the article please credit 24 Wrestling