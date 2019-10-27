WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently responded to some comments made by AEW commentator Jim Ross.

JR recently responded to a fan who forwarded a message from Seth Rollins to the former WWE play-by-play commentator. “As he should. @BeckyLynchWWE is the most over talent in @WWE. IMO. Just saying.”

Lynch tweeted her response, saying “Nothing but respect, JR — you’re an amazing announcer! So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women’s division any day of the week and twice on Sundays.”

