WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins shared a moment with his girlfriend, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, after this week’s RAW in Kansas City, MO went off the air inside the Sprint Center.

RAW ended with Rollins raising the title in the air after his main event win over Sami Zayn. Becky then came out for the dark main event and passed Rollins at the top of the ramp. That is where the happy WWE couple had a staredown, as seen in the fan video below from Reddit user sawftandlazy.

The dark main event after this week’s RAW saw Lynch retain her title over Lacey Evans. Lynch won by making Evans submit to the Disarm Her.