WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will kick off tonight’s post-Stomping Grounds edition of RAW from Everett, WA.

As noted earlier, WWE is planning on pushing the Lynch – Rollins real-life relationship on TV. It’s believed that we could see a mixed tag team match tonight with Lynch and Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, but that has not been announced.

WWE has also announced WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match for tonight’s RAW. They are billing this as a part of a Triple Main Event that also features the following matches:

* WWE United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match

