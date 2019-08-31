On August 26th, the LLC owned by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filed to trademark the phrase “The Man.” That moniker is currently being used by WWE for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch seems to have caught wind of the filing and commented earlier today on Twitter, saying “I am The Man.” Flair has since responded via Twitter, saying “To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! #AlreadyTrademarked.”

The following use description was provided with the application for the trademark by Flair’s LLC:

“Entertainment services. Namely, wrestling exhibitions. Live appearances and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media. Namely. Television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service. Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. Providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal, Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment.” It will be interesting to see if Lynch is able to keep the moniker.