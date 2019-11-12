WWE Superstar and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sam Roberts during the Ringside Collectables ‘Ringside Fest 2019.’ Roberts caught up with ‘The Man’ and asked her about the RAW Women’s Championship and if she would ever challenge for the Universal title.

“Here’s the thing – I don’t know if that’s necessary because in my eyes this is the top title in the company,” Lynch said of the Raw Women’s Title. “No, not in my eyes…THIS IS THE TOP TITLE IN THE COMPANY! I am the one who defends it the most. I’m the one who made it the most. There’s no doubt about it – this is the top title in the company,” Becky stated.

Lynch also talked about the fact that she doesn’t get enough credit for her in-ring abilities. “I have racked up classic after classic in the last few months. Hell, the last few years but I don’t get credit for it. It’s about time The Man gets credit because nobody does what I do,” said Lynch. “Nobody goes out there and creates as much interest I do. Nobody can cut a promo like I can cut a promo. Nobody can connect with the fans the way I can connect with the fans. And nobody can steal the show like I steal the show time after time after time. I had Match of the Year last year. I have Match of the Year this year. GIVE THE MAN SOME GODDAMN CREDIT!”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription