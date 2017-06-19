– As noted, the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank ladder match from Sunday’s pay-per-view in St. Louis saw Carmella win after a major assist from James Ellsworth, who retrieved the briefcase and dropped it into her hands. In the Fallout video below, a disappointed Becky Lynch says they were making history until Ellsworth got involved. Becky says the finish seems like a metaphor for people getting handed things around here as Carmella was handed the win.

Becky isn’t sure about where she takes it from here because no matter how hard she trains or how good she is in the ring, there will be an opponent with someone else on their side – whether it’s someone in a luchador mask or a fool in a money sweatsuit. Becky wonders if she needs to start bringing someone with her to the matches.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will cash in their Money In the Bank title shot first – Carmella or Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 54% went with Corbin cashing in for a WWE Title shot.

– WWE Hall of Famers using in the ringside angle at Money In the Bank during the WWE Title match were Greg Gagne, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Orton and Ric Flair. That match saw Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Title over hometown star Randy Orton. Below is video of the Legends: