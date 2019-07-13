WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on FS1’s Fair Game with Kristine Leahy for an interview.

One of the more interesting aspects of the interview saw Lynch explaining how she was “nearly fired” whilst in NXT. Lynch revealed that there were multiple times where her place on the roster was not guaranteed. “When I was in NXT, I was on the chopping block while I was there,” Lynch stated. “It didn’t bother me because I didn’t get fired. At the time, that was the most terrifying feeling. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I almost think that’s a good thing. It’s that fear of losing something and knowing how much it means to you. Knowing that there is that potential but you will do whatever it takes to make sure it doesn’t happen”

Lynch teams with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to take on Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules. The show takes place on Sunday 14th and will be available to watch on WWE Network. Both Lynch’s and Rollins’ Championships will be on the line in the tag team match.

