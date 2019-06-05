RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said she wants to headline a WrestleMania event without Ronda Rousey.

Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the WrestleMania 35 main event earlier this year. She said she’s now focused on who her opponent will be at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa in 2020.

“I want to headline WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey,” said Lynch. “That drives me. I’ve main-evented WrestleMania, now I know what it feels like. For me, anything less than a WrestleMania main event is going to feel like a failure. So I’ve been thinking a lot about who my next opponent will be at WrestleMania 36.”

SI pointed to how anti-WWE sentiment is prevalent these days, especially with the presence of All Elite Wrestling, but Lynch insisted that there’s no better place for pro wrestlers to work than WWE. We don’t know that Lynch was asked specifically about AEW, but she called WWE the pinnacle of the sport.

“I love this business,” said Lynch. “I get to go out there every night, do what I love, and get paid for it. That is something that I don’t take for granted. I know what it’s like to have been without it.

“WWE is the pinnacle of wrestling, the thing we all grew up watching and loving. I’ve been able to come into this company, break down barriers, and change the way the business is done. I want to continue to do that, and I want to continue to do it in WWE.”

Regarding her long-term goals, The Man said she wants to make WWE the coolest thing on TV.

“I want to make sure this is the coolest thing on TV,” said Lynch. “I want to make sure people tune in and care about what we do in the ring. I appreciate the platform I’ve been given. I want to make it bigger and I want to make it better.”