A ‘close family member’ of the Bella twins has stated that Nikki Bella is ‘blessed’ for not marrying WWE Superstar John Cena. “It was good it ended before a wedding,” the family source told Radar Online. “She’s just blessed that it happened this way. When she does decide to marry, it’ll be a first, true wedding.”

Nikki revealed one of the major factors that lead to the couple’s breakup back in August. “One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I’m not willing to do that,” Nikki stated. “I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

