WWE recently released a video counting down the ‘Greatest’ Kings of The Ring. The group includes Booker T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Owen Hart, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. The latest tournament will be starting this Monday and we have the full bracket here.

WWE Superstar and Kabuki Warriors manager Paige turned 27 yesterday. WWE sent out a congratulatory tweet to the English Superstar saying “it’s STILL her house. Happy birthday, @RealPaigeWWE!”

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro recently sent out a tweet showing her impressive athletic skill. The former gymnast released a video of her twisting whilst in a handstand position. NJPW star Will Ospreay sent a reply to the video with his attempt at the move. It’s fair to say that he smashed it.

Check out both tweets below:

Had lots of fun shooting with @Buffbunny_Co @HeidiSomers ✌🏼 P.S. I fell over immediately after I stood up – so dizzy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/02nUWiEAq3 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) August 16, 2019

I gave it ago.

Way too easy pic.twitter.com/GNihTFeLwt — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2019

