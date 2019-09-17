Former WWE Superstar Big Cass was involved in an altercation this past weekend. Cass was reportedly involved in an incident with AEW star Joey Janela at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ. The now CazXL was said to be “aggressive and erratic” backstage.

Cass released the following statement through tag team partner nZo’s instagram page.

“I have been very honest with my past struggles, and it has been an ongoing battle,” he wrote. “On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events. I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression. But I will work my absolute hardest to right the wrongs of Saturday night and apologize to Kevin Mathews, Pat Buck, Joey Janela, the entire WrestlePro locker room and all parties involved from the bottom of my heart.”

Cass elaborated further, saying “I’m getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime. When & if I reemerge as a public figure it will be in good faith and I hope to inspire those who struggle with the same mental health issues I do to seek the help they need. If Tyson Fury can do it….so can I.

“Remember…I ain’t dead yet. And neither are you. Peace and love, William Patrick Morrissey III”