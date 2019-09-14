Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has made some interesting comments regarding a potential return to WWE. Cass recently spoke to the WrestlingINC podcast and stated that he is willing to return to WWE, even without Enzo Amore.

“Yes, [WWE and I] have been in contact. I talk to them,” Cass stated. “Who knows what will happen? I could get a call tomorrow, so I’ve been in contact with them and we chat on a regular basis. But nothing is concrete yet, so we’ll see what happens.”

Cass elaborated further, saying “[Signing as a singles wrestler] is definitely something I would consider. Anything me and Enzo do together is just a privilege for both of us, but I know if he got a call from somebody and they said. ‘We just want you,’ I’d give him my blessing. And I know that if I got my call from somewhere, he’d say, ‘I’m going to give you my blessing.’

Cass finished by talking about his long time tag team partner. “When we get to work together on the indies, whether it’s a signing or a match, we’re really pumped about that because me and him are like best friends in real life. So, we get to enjoy each others’ company throughout that, but when I think it comes down to business, if he goes somewhere, good for him. If he gets a music deal or something like that, good for him. I’m right in his corner. And I think that if I get a deal with any wrestling company, or entertainment, or anything like that, he’d be right in my corner.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription