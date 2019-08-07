Former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan has reportedly had his plans changed for Summerslam. There were apparently plans for the former ‘yes’ man to take on Roman Reigns this Sunday. We reported recently that Bryan would be taking on Roman Reigns at some upcoming WWE Live Events.

According to PWInsider there are a multitude of potential culprits in the Roman Reigns ‘mystery attacker’ storyline, of which Bryan is being considered. Buddy Murphy claimed on Smackdown this week that Bryan’s tag team partner Rowan was behind the attacks.

Bryan then appeared in a backstage segment where he refuted the claims. “This is typical media spin,” Bryan stated. “This is typical media spin and I like how you guys don’t try to put any of the blame on Roman Reigns. What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy what happened, what did he say? He said he saw no one, and only when he had his head forced against the wall by Roman Reigns did he say anything about Rowan. What would you do if I had pinned your head to the wall and I said you couldn’t leave until you gave me a name? I guarantee you would give me a name. I do not know Buddy Murphy, I don’t care about Roman Reigns. All I know is Rowan has nothing to do with this.”

There’s a chance that Roman Reigns will not be wrestling at Summerslam as a way of furthering this storyline. WWE writers have reportedly been pitching several Superstars as potential attackers, so Rowan may not be the final choice in the end.

