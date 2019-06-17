WWE has announced a non-title match between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan for tonight’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As we’ve noted, Bryan will be coming to tonight’s RAW as one of the Wild Card Rule Superstars. This match comes as Rollins prepares to defend against Baron Corbin at Sunday’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Corbin will be revealing the Special Guest Referee for their match on tonight’s RAW.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is the announcement on Bryan vs. Rollins:

Seth Rollins to battle Wild Card Daniel Bryan tonight

Six nights before Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds – with a Special Guest Referee of The Lone Wolf’s choosing officiating the bout – The Beastslayer will do battle with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan one-on-one on Raw.

How will Rollins fare against The Planet’s Champion, who comes to the red brand as one of SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Cards? And how might Corbin, who will no doubt be watching the action closely, be a factor in this match?