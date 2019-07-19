WWE NXT Superstar “Swerve” Isaiah Scott will make his WWE 205 Live debut on next Tuesday’s show. He will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in the main event.

It looks like this will be a non-title match. WWE is billing it as a “Battle of the Brands” with NXT vs. 205.

Scott, formerly known as top indie star Shane Strickland or Killshot in Lucha Underground, signed with WWE back in April and recently made his TV debut, losing to Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) in the first round of the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament.

WWE has also announced that Tuesday’s 205 Live episode will see a contract signing for the upcoming match between Mike Kanellis and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.

Below are WWE’s announcements for both segments:

Battle of the brands As the Superstars of the Cruiserweight division set out to prove they are worthy of a title opportunity, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is primed to compete in a 205 Live vs. NXT battle against a competitor with whom he shares a rich history – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Despite a loss to Cameron Grimes in the NXT Breakout Tournament, the confident Scott has impressed the WWE Universe with his incredible speed and agility. Looking to make a statement in WWE, Scott aims to topple Gulak and put NXT – and 205 Live – on notice. Before competing in WWE, Gulak and Scott crossed paths multiple times in EVOLVE and other organizations, thus providing a backdrop for a competitive clash.

—–