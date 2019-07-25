A big Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title has been announced for the upcoming “Takeover: Toronto II” event. It will be champion The Velveteen Dream defending against Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong.

In other news for Takeover, two of the three stipulations for the 2 of 3 Falls Rubber Match main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole have been revealed. Gargano picked a Street Fight for his fall while Cole picked a “classic old school wrestling match” for his fall. NXT General Manager William Regal will decide the stipulation for the final fall if it’s needed.

“Takeover: Toronto II” will take place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (c)

Fall 1 Stipulation: Street Fight

Fall 2 Stipulation: Classic Old School Wrestling Match

Fall 3 Stipulation: Decided By William Regal if needed

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)