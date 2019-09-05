There have been some big creative shakeups at WWE. This according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Apparently these changes have been in the works for quite some time.

Ryan Ward was previously the head writer of Smackdown Live but he has now been ousted. The ‘official’ word from the company is that he is currently on ‘personal leave.’ Ed Koskey will be moving to the blue brand. Koskey had previously been working as the Head Writer for Monday Night RAW up to this point. The new Smackdown Head Writer will be working alongside Eric Bischoff as the Smackdown Live brand moves to FOX on Friday nights. Koskey is currently WWE’s Vice President of Creative Writing. He’s worked with the company for the past 18 years.

The new RAW lead writer is Jonathan Baeckstrom. His new role will see him work underneath Paul Heyman on Monday nights. Baeckstrom had previously been working as the lead writer for 205 Live. He had been in the role since November 2016.

The two writing teams are being changed just before the WWE Draft which takes place in October. WWE are looking to make the brands ‘locked in’ as they were previously and scrap the ‘Wild Card’ rule that has been in place.