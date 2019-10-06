Last night’s Smackdown on FOX drew a massive number for WWE in the ratings. FOX themselves were touting the success of the show, stating that it was “the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. ”

Below is the official top markets for the show. This information comes courtesy of FOX Sports EVP/Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill. Mulvill wrote on Twitter “electric atmosphere at Staples last night for the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. Top markets for SmackDown’s FOX bow.”

Memphis – 5.0

Milwaukee – 4.5

St. Louis – 4.1

Kansas City – 4.1

Jacksonville – 4.1

Check out the comments from Michael Mulvihill at FOX below: