It appears as though WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will return to the ring next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter broke the news today that the former WCW Champion would be returning to face Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler has been making comments about Goldberg on recent episodes of Smackdown Live. This included during the in-ring confrontation between Ziggler, The Miz and Shawn Michaels. There had been fans hoping for a potential HBK vs Ziggler match, but WWE are going with the former Universal Champion Goldberg instead.

Dave Meltzer wrote that “currently they (WWE) are advertising Ziggler vs. The Miz, which has been the match built up on television. But Ziggler vs. Miz is a red herring and the idea is that Ziggler by disrespecting Shawn Michaels and superkicking him, disrespected the legends.”

Meltzer also speculated that this was a Paul Heyman move. Heyman was reportedly “put in charge of” Goldberg as well as Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey recently. Dave also noted that the advertised Miz vs Ziggler match was never actually going to take place. He (Meltzer) only found out about the change “because somehow an Internet troll trying to make me look bad reported that I reported Ziggler vs. Goldberg, which I didn’t do. When I noted I never reported it, the info was given to me that Goldberg, was, in fact, the secret opponent of Ziggler that was being kept quiet to the point that even the official internal lineup sheet lists Ziggler vs. Miz.”