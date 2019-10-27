WWE Superstar Lana recently released a video to her YouTube channel featuring her current on-screen ‘partner’ Bobby Lashley. The two Superstars commented on the reaction to their recent infidelity storyline on WWE television.

“There’s a lot of comments, a lot of this, a lot of that, but most of my comments are ‘When are you and Brock going to fight each other?'” Lashley began. “No matter what I post, people are like, ‘Where’s Lana? Where’s Lana?’

Lashley elaborated further, saying “I get very, very bad comments, ones I don’t want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there’s a lot of things—but, ya know, I’m not a hard person to find and if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I’m going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we’re doing, but I’m not going to back down to stupidity.”

Lana also spoke about the recent backlash and negative comments, saying “I get really, really mean, horrible comments,” Lana stated. “People say horrible words to me. They’re really, really mean. By the way, they’re bullies, don’t bully people.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription