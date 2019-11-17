WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke to Sportskeeda and he made some interesting comments regarding some of his WWE colleagues. Lashley was asked if there were any WWE Superstars who he could see making the transition to mixed martial arts. Bobby himself is still signed to Bellator MMA, and has a 15-2 in his MMA career with his last fight coming in October 2016.

Shelton Benjamin

“I wouldn’t say just one person, I mean, hell, I was just talking to somebody yesterday about it because there is, of course, weight classes,” stated Lashley. “I say, the one thing in wrestling is if you’re athletic and you have some kind of martial arts background. It will get you a long ways. I think someone like Shelton Benjamin can definitely do it.”

Corbin

Lashley elaborated further with some more suggestions. “[Baron] Corbin! I held mitts for him and I was like, ‘Dang, he has hands.’ He could do it. He would need to get his wrestling down but he could do it. I don’t know who else would want to do it. Chad Gable, little Shorty G! He has some Greco experience and Greco experience will take you a long ways.”

