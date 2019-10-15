WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke to With Spandex during a WWE 2k20 press event. During the conversation Lashley discussed his current controversial storyline with Lana.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he responded. “Yeah, something awesome. Something new, something different. You know, with me, I’m not so big on social media. I’m not a big vocal person most of the time. I think they’re just trying to see different layers of me and… this is fun. I mean, Lana is … she is smoking.”

Lashley continued, saying “But you know, it’s kind of one of those things where what do you do when somebody takes your girl and you can’t do anything about it. That’s the whole storyline.”

“There’s a little mix,” Lashley stated when asked about the ‘cuckolding and marital infidelity” on WWE TV. “When I grew up watching wrestling, it was just chaos all the time and that’s why we liked it. We went away from that for a little while, but I think the chaos is starting to come back. I want to see people get beat up really bad. I’ve got a number of people that I’m going to come back and beat up really bad. Then the storylines with the women, that’s always something that wrestling has had forever and we’re going back there.”