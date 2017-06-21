– Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni working on the 4 corners of their buttocks:

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Dayton, Ohio saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by DQ due to interference from The Singh Brothers. Our correspondent noted that The Singh Brothers cut a good heel promo before the match and announced that the match would be non-title.

– The feud between Roderick Strong and WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode will continue on tonight’s episode as WWE just posted about a backstage altercation between the two. They wrote the following: