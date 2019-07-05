WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter earlier this week that he was backing out of the Starrcast III convention in Chicago next month. The convention is running in conjunction with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in the Chicago area.

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reported that Booker pulled out of All Out after agreeing to come, which if this wasn’t a typo, could indicate Booker was planning on attending the AEW pay-per-view. Meltzer added that Booker said, when pulling out of the event, that he found out the WWE vs. AEW war was very real, and he didn’t want to be in the middle of it. Meltzer also said he was told to expect “another major counter by WWE” soon.

Booker still makes appearances on WWE pay-per-view panels, and is likely signed to a Legends deal. It’s interesting that WWE may have influenced his decision to back out of Starrcast as they apparently do not have issues with him working with Impact Wrestling. Booker’s Reality of Wrestling promotion is teaming with Impact this Saturday, July 6, for a joint show in Texas City, TX, at the World Gym Arena that ROW owns.

You can see Booker’s tweet on the Starrcast booking below: