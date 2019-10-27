2 time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently reacted to Randy Orton’s possible AEW teases on Instagram and Twitter. Booker said the following on his “The Hall of Fame” with Booker T podcast, “Look at the talent they [AEW] has. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Randy Orton is an elite level player. I always said Randy Orton is an elite wrestler, an elite superstar.”

Booker then gave Orton a huge amount of praise, saying “he’s my guy, I always said that and one thing about Randy is he’s always been a rebel, he’s always been a guy that walks to the beat of his own drum. If anybody was to do something crazy it would be Randy.”

Booker also made some comments on mental state of some of WWE’s ‘want out’ performers past and present. “A lot of those guys over there [in AEW] are on the edge,” Booker added. “Look at Jon Moxley, he was on the edge. I’ll say it right now if it happens I would not be surprised, but I don’t think something like that is going to happen I think Randy Orton is safe and he’s taken care of very well in the WWE.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription