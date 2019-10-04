WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about his WWE Backstage status on his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast. The former 5 time WCW Champion made some comments regarding the new show and his co-host Renee Young.

“I want to put it out there right now – it is official: I am going to be on that new Fox show with Renee Young, WWE Backstage. We are going to be talking everything wrestling, as well as from a raw perspective, giving you guys a sneak peek to what things are really like in professional wrestling,” Booker explained.

“I have been dying to be a part of something like this for a long time. People just don’t understand how real the sport of professional wrestling is. We have that moniker of ‘Sports Entertainment’ of course but people really need to understand how serious the game is from an inside perspective. Not all the way inside, but inside enough where you start to say, ‘Oh man, now I understand why that happened, or now I realize why this guy hadn’t been around for such a long time, now I realize that this person has been working hurt and they’ve been trying to protect him, stuff like that. When you guys don’t know about it and don’t know the inner workings, you can start to formulate your own opinions. So we want to give it that, ‘Oh, now I understand’, perspective for the fans.”

