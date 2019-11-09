Starrcast IV is currently in full swing, one of the panels hosted over the weekend saw Inside The Ropes present The Rhodes’ Family. Brandi, Cody and Dustin all appeared and answered questions from the fans in attendance.

One of the more interesting questions centered around stars outside of AEW that the Rhodes’ would love to bring into the AEW promotion. When asked Brandi stated that she would want to bring in WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Cody offered a different response, saying that he would like to bring IMPACT star Tessa Blanchard into the company. With Tully already part of AEW that seems far more likely than Alexa Bliss making the jump to AEW anytime soon.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.