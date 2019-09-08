AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report. The key member of the AEW brand spoke about some of the challenges she has faced as a woman in a male dominated industry.

“There have been for myself at times in wrestling, times when I had to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, I’m not really comfortable with that’ or, ‘That doesn’t work for me,’ Rhodes stated. “It’s interesting to see how a lot of people don’t see the other side of the coin. Since they haven’t been there. Someone might suggest your character say something that they’d never say.”

Rhodes elaborated further, saying “it doesn’t occur to them that there are people who think differently about something, from another perspective. I think it probably will be helpful to have me there. I’m also someone who is always looking at things from different angles. There’s always two answers. Cody and I run a lot of things by each other. We’re able to help each other see things differently than we would singularly.”

Brandi finished by revealing some of the ideas that we was not comfortable with. “Ideas that made it seem like I wasn’t particularly faithful to my husband,” Rhodes revealed. “That’s an area I don’t like to go. It’s just not for me. And the fans, they know us. They know Cody and I, and they like our relationship. So, I would never want to kind of scoff in their faces and make it seem like it’s something that it’s not.”