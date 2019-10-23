Braun Strowman appeared at the WWE Performance Center and attacked Tyson Fury. Boxing superstar Fury was training at the Center for his upcoming match against Strowman.

Fury and Strowman are set to collide this Thursday at the Crown Jewel event. Crown Jewel 2019 is the fourth event to be held in the Kingdom. WWE has a reported 10 year deal with the country to bring these massive events to the region. Crown Jewel will take place from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

You can check out the video of Strowman attacking Fury at the Performance Center below:

