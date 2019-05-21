Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Daily Star in the UK and revealed the best piece of advice he’s been given in WWE – “God gave you two ears for a reason, keep your mouth shut and use your ears.”

The Monster Among Men said he takes advice from everyone that he can, but he’s just trying to be Braun Strowman, not anyone else.

“I am not trying to be anybody, I am trying to be Braun Strowman. “I take bits of advice from everyone that I can,” he said. “That is a big thing in this industry, doing more listening than talking. It gets you a lot further. I am taking the good advice, leaving some of the other advice along the way, and it hasn’t steered me wrong at this point. I am going to keep on going.

“I am here for the long haul, I have no plans of leaving or going anywhere anytime soon. I love the WWE and the things they have done for me and my family. And I love the support of the fans. You are gonna see many more years of the monster causing destruction.”

It was recently reported that Strowman was working through a biceps or triceps injury. He responded to those reports and said he’s in the best shape of his life.

“We are all banged up, but there is a difference between being hurt and being injured,” Strowman said. “I am in the best shape of my life, stronger than I have ever been, faster than I have ever been, and a little lighter than I have ever been. I can go longer than ever, I can go 45 minutes and keep fighting till I am blue in the face and keep going because that’s how bad I want this. It’s inevitable, and you can’t fight the inevitable. Its gonna happen.”

Strowman said he’s happy with his spot in WWE but he did admit his chase to the WWE Universal Title has been frustrating. Strowman said his goal for 2019 is to get back close to the title, admitting he’s “slid down the mountain” some.

“There is plenty of time, but yeah it is a little frustrating as it’s been so close so many times,” Strowman said. “Literally had my fingertips on it, but its motivation to keep working harder. The big goal this year is getting back in that WWE Universal Championship picture as I have slid down the mountain a little bit. But I am going to keep clawing tooth and nail to get back as it’s the one thing that’s eluded me. I want it, I am hungry, and the monster’s ready to eat.”