Braun Strowman recently spoke with Express UK and said he would like to wrestle The Undertaker, and would be open to retiring the WWE Legend.

Strowman said, “Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge.

“I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”

Strowman will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7 in Saudi Arabia. Taker will return at that same event to face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.