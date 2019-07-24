WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt’s first match as “The Fiend” will come at WWE SummerSlam.

Wyatt will be facing Finn Balor in a singles match. It’s been reported that there are no plans for Balor to wrestle as “The Demon” for this match.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the updated announced SummerSlam card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor