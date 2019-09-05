The closing segment of this week’s Smackdown Live saw Erick Rowan attack both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. It was revealed that Rowan was behind the recent attacks on Roman Reigns.

In a very interesting turn Bray Wyatt has sent a public message to Rowan. The former Wyatt Family member tweeted “I’ve got no strings to hold me down.” This was in reference to the fact that he is no longer affiliated with Daniel Bryan. Then Bray Wyatt responded by saying “come home baby boy.” It will be interesting to see if WWE decide to reunite the former stable members going forward.

Come home baby boy — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 4, 2019

Below are the ‘Top 10 Moments’ from Smackdown Live this week. These include Elias vs Ali from the King of The Ring tournament. Alexa Bliss and Nicky Cross vs Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose hitting their new tag finisher. Aleister Black defeating Shleton Benjamin. Randy Orton and The Revival hitting a ‘Super’ RKO on Kofi Kingston and Bayley & Sasha Banks attacking Charlotte Flair.