There was just one Firefly Funhouse puppet sighting on last night’s RAW as Huskus The Pig was spotted in the background of a buffer segment with WWE United States Champion Ricochet, as seen below.

Bray Wyatt has been backstage for recent WWE TV tapings and WWE has not aired any new Funhouse segments in more than a month. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wyatt is scheduled to make his return to action “any day now” but there’s no solid word on when he will be back, or who he will feud with.