WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reportedly turned down an invite for Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion special in Tampa, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. There’s no word yet on why The Hitman passed on attending.

Bret joins WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Bully Ray as talents who passed on returning for the RAW Reunion.

Hart appeared back at AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in late May to reveal their AEW World Heavyweight Title belt. He later appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and said he heard nothing negative from WWE about the AEW appearance. He also said there’s nothing he’s signed that prevents him from working for AEW. Bret also said he’s not looking for work right now, but if AEW, WWE or anyone else comes up with an idea that sounds like fun, then he would be up for it. He may have declined the RAW Reunion invite because of what, if anything, they had planned for him.

Hart also told Main Event that he’s very limited physically these days, but presenting the AEW belt was dignified, and the appearance worked out because he was already in Las Vegas for Starrcast II. Traveling from Canada to Florida also may have factored into his decision.

For those who missed it, below is the updated listing of Legends, Hall of Famers and Superstars advertised for Monday’s RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Road Dogg” BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather