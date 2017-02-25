Bret Hart On Meeting Donald Trump At WrestleMania 4 & 5, Linda McMahon

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Forbes.com about his memories of meeting Donald Trump for the first time and his thoughts on Linda McMahon joining Trump’s current administration as the Head of Small Business.

Regarding meeting current U.S. President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5, “The Hitman” offered the following comments.

“I do remember meeting ‘The Donald.’ He seemed to really enjoy the WrestleMania 4 battle royal. He watched me take a very hard front turnbuckle bump and it seemed to stun him that I wasn’t seriously hurt. Backstage, Trump gave me a big smile and a handshake. A few minutes later, I asked him if he could pose with my dad, myself and the Anvil for a photo. He was very nice about it, even allowing us to take several shots. I liked him. The next year, when I met him again backstage, he asked how the photo from the year before had turned out. He offered to do another and so, yet again, we took a nice photo together. He was always nice and had a long memory. I held him in high regard.”

