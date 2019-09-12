WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has praised two of RAW’s biggest Superstars. Hart recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and stated that he sees big things for Drew McIntyre.

“I always respected big guys when I wrestled them, respected their size and their ability, and tried to bring out the best of them,” Hart stated. “A big guy I’ve been a big fan of for a long time is Drew McIntyre and his work. I’m glad that he had a rebound and he’s doing really well.”

Hart also had some words for ‘The Man,’ Becky Lynch. “Becky’s been around the business long enough to know she has to look at everything as a challenge,” Bret said. “She’s already broken some major barriers, and now she gets to live out her dreams every day, which is magical. She’s up for any challenge in any match, and she’s really focused, really skilled, and hard-working. Women are stepping into new challenges all over the world, and that includes pro wrestling. There’s no limitations anymore, and that’s a great thing. I think she can overcome anything that anyone throws at her.”